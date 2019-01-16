App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to infuse Rs 6,000 cr in Exim Bank over two years

The equity will be infused in two tranches -- Rs 4,500 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 1,500 crore in 2019-20, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after the Cabinet meeting here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The government on Wednesday decided to recapitalise state-owned Exim Bank to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore and double its authorised capital to Rs 20,000 crore.

"Cabinet approves recapitalisation of Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore and increase its authorised capital from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore," he said.

Established by the Government of India, Exim Bank commenced operations as a purveyor of export credit, mirroring global export credit agencies.

It serves as a growth engine for industries and small and medium enterprises through a wide range of products and services.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Economy #Exim Bank #government

