Govt to infuse more capital in public sector general insurers next year

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

The government last year provided Rs 5,000 crore capital to three insurers --National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company.

The government may have to infuse more capital in the three public sector general insurance companies to improve their financial health, a senior government official said.

Based on the performance in the FY23, the finance ministry would take a call as to how much capital they would require to meet regulatory requirement, the official said.

They are not in good financial health and fund would be infused in these entities to augment their solvency margin, the official added.