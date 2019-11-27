Govt may hike registration charge on renewal of old commercial vehicles

The government is planning to hike the registration charge on renewal of old commercial vehicles (CVs) to Rs 40,000 from Rs 1,500, CNBC-TV18 reports.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has proposed charging 25 times the original registration charges of old cars, sources told the news channel.

The CCEA also suggested removing registration charges on the exchange of old cars for new ones; and may approve the scrappage policy at a meeting on November 27, it added.

The panel might also place a heavy road tax of vehicles older than 15 years, and offer a discount on exchanging old vehicles for new ones.