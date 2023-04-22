 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to form ESG taskforce, finalise contours of PLI scheme for country's textile sector: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

Goyal said that reduction in Indian yarn export is a good sign for the country as this will provide more opportunities to Indian startups through value addition within the country.

Talking about the seven PM MITRA (Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park sites announced recently, Piyush Goyal said that this will help realise PM Modi's conception of 5Fs -- farm to fibre, fibre to factory, factory to fashion, and fashion to foreign.

The government will form an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) taskforce for the textiles sector to enhance its credibility in view of India's own commitment to sustainability, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, the Minister of Commerce & Industry and Textiles also said that the contours of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the textile sector will soon be finalised and taken up for approval at the higher level.

The ESG taskforce which will look at environmental, social and governance issues in the textile sector as credibility is becoming more and more important and exporters shared that they were getting twice the value for the same product if it is a sustainable product.

"We have discussed that textile will also contribute to that and this group will come up with suggestions which will help the textile sector become more sustainable in their current operations and also look for more opportunities in sustainable textiles," said Goyal.