App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to extend deadline for submission of bids for sale of Air India's ground handling arm till May 16

The expression of interest (EoI) was floated on February 12 and the last date for submission of bids was fixed as April 16.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government is likely to extend the last date for submission of bids for the strategic sale of Air India's ground handling subsidiary AIATSL by a month, till May 16.

The expression of interest (EoI) was floated on February 12 and the last date for submission of bids was fixed as April 16.

"It has been decided to extend the deadline for submission of EoI for AIATSL till May 16," an official told PTI.

In November last year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley-led ministerial panel had decided to proceed with the strategic sale of Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL).

related news

The government had also decided to transfer AIATSL, along with three other Air India subsidiaries, to a special purpose vehicle -- Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL).

Proceeds from the sale of these four subsidiaries would be used to pay off Air India's debt.

Air India has a debt burden of Rs 55,000 crore. Of this, Rs 29,000 crore debt has been transferred to AIAHL.

After a botched attempt to sell Air India in May last year, the Jaitley-led panel in June decided to scrap the stake sale plan for the time being. It was decided to infuse more funds into the carrier and cut down debt by raising resources by selling land assets and other subsidiaries.

The government had initially planned to offload 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control to private players. The buyer was required to take over Rs 24,000 crore debt of the carrier along with over Rs 8,000 crore of liabilities.

However, the stake sale failed to attract any bidders when the bidding process completed on May 31, 2018.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #Air India #Business #Companies

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle ...

Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; sp ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three y ...

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a ...

Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Now Iraq is Considering Banning The Popular Battle Ro ...

After SC Rap, EC Bars Adityanath from Campaigning for 72 Hours, Mayawa ...

Turned Away at 3am by Yogi Adityanath, BJP's UP Ally Decides to Go it ...

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Images Leaked Ahead of Global Debut

NRI Who Wanted to Vote Posted Ticket to India Online, Pranksters Cance ...

Arjun Kapoor Intimidates with His Eyes in India's Most Wanted Poster, ...

Most Discounted Phones in India: Apple iPhone XR, Poco F1, Redmi Note ...

Mehbooba Accuses BJP of Creating Fear Psychosis Under Guise of Nationa ...

Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Give Us Major Style ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains, Nifty above 11,650; TCS gains, In ...

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Infosys shares dive 5% after Q4 results

Metropolis Healthcare lists at 9% premium over issue price

Azam Khan's 'khakhi underwear' remark: Sushma Swaraj says 'Draupadi di ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

EC crackdown on poll code violations unmistakable, but more gumption n ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.