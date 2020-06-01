App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to drop plant evaluation clause to ease shifting of mobile factories to India

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) wants to go full throttle to capitalise on sentiments of the US, Japan, Taiwan and other nations looking to shift their companies' base out of China amid the COVID-19 crisis.

PTI

The government is likely to drop a clause of evaluating plant machinery for electronics manufacturing in the recently notified Rs 48,000 crore worth incentive schemes to ease shifting of base for companies like Apple and contract manufacturers to India, according to sources.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) wants to go full throttle to capitalise on sentiments of the US, Japan, Taiwan and other nations looking to shift their companies' base out of China amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"Meity is likely to drop the clause to evaluate plant machinery and other capital goods at 40 per cent of the original value in the recently announced incentive schemes. The changes are likely to be notified in a day or two," a source said.

Close

On April 1, the government notified three schemes comprising total incentives of around Rs 48,000 crore to boost electronics manufacturing in the country.

related news

The electronics manufacturing companies will get 4 -6 per cent incentives based on certain incremental sales every year.

Apple's iPhone assembly partner Pegatron is also planning to set up a plant in India to take benefit of the new schemes. Pegatron will be the fourth partner of Apple to set its footprint in India after Wistron, Foxconn and Compal Electronics.

At present, only Wistron and Foxconn assemble iPhones in India.

Wistron has already announced to expand its operation by increasing the manpower by about 10 times to 20,000 people over the next 2 years with an initial investment of around Rs 2,000 crore.

Under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, an electronic company has the potential to get an incentive of around Rs 7,500 crore if it scales up production to worth about Rs 1.5 lakh crore over next five years.

The government expects to generate manufacturing revenue potential of Rs 10 lakh crore and create direct and indirect jobs for 20 lakh people by 2025 through these schemes.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #MEITY

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Moving migrants prior to the lockdown would 'not have been appropriate', says Amit Shah

Moving migrants prior to the lockdown would 'not have been appropriate', says Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | India has managed to contain coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | India has managed to contain coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah

Itolizumab, Biocon's drug with Cuban link, in hunt for COVID-19 breakthrough

Itolizumab, Biocon's drug with Cuban link, in hunt for COVID-19 breakthrough

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.