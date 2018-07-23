Govt to create master list of suspected economic offenders to stop them from fleeing India

The government along with relevant enforcement agencies will soon put together a master list of all suspected economic offenders in the country.

According to an Economic Times report, the list will help investigating agencies to gauge the risk of such offenders even before they plan to leave the country to avoid being tried by law.

The list will track the history of probes and investigations faced by those offenders. It was a lack of this information that led to many such economic offenders fleeing the country even before any action could be initiated against them.

The list will be made in collaborative with all Central investigative and enforcement agencies. The Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) will compile the list with the help of data from the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Customs Department, the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The government has stepped up its efforts to track and nab economic offenders by using legal channels.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which is aimed at preventing culprits from evading legal processes was passed on July 19 by Lok Sabha.

According to a government reply in parliament, close to 31 suspected economic offenders have fled the country.

These include diamantaire Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi, who are prime accused in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud. His wife, Ami Nirav Modi and son Neeshal Modi also figure on the list along with former liquor baron Vijay Mallya and former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi.