Govt to clear major chunk of Air India loans before stake sale: Report

The government will clear a major portion of Air India’s loans to make the stake sale in the national carrier more attractive, The Economic Times has reported.

The government has raised Rs 22,000 crore through bond issues, of which Rs 7,985 crore was raised on October 17. From this, Rs 15,000 crore will go towards repay working capital loans and the rest to clear aircraft loans.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Another Rs 7,464 crore worth of local bonds were transferred to the Air India Asset Holding Company (AIAHL), which with the money raised through bond issue, will half Air India’s loan debt of Rs 58,000 crore, it noted.

The company will be left with Rs 28,000 crore loans on its books, of which Rs 12,500 crore is against aircraft loans — Rs 5,500 crore against Airbus aircraft whose repayment is due in FY30-31; and bridge loans of Rs 7,000 crore for six Boeing 787 Dreamliners, to be refinanced either through sale and leaseback or outright purchase.

The rest Rs 15,500 crore is working capital loans, which the government is seeking to waive.

“These decisions have been taken, as it is going to be the same as last year and there is no change in the format. We had a target of raising money at a coupon rate of less than 8 percent and our rates have been below 7.5 percent in all the three phases,” the paper quoted a senior government official say.

The government intends to sell its stake in Air India, its low-cost international subsidiary Air India Express, and 50 percent stake in ground handling company Air India Singapore Airport Terminal Services (AISATS), in one round.

Other subsidiaries such as Alliance Air, Air India Engineering Services (AIESL) and ground handling arm Air India Air Transport Services (AIATSL) will be sold separately, the newspaper added.