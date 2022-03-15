Govt still in the process of passage of the current Finance Bill

The central government is still in the process of passage of the current Finance Bill, sources told CNBC-TV18 on March 15.
The sources also said that there has been no discussion yet on the proposals for the next Budget. They also ruled out plans to revamp capital gains tax, saying that such reports are "in the realm of speculations".
A Mint report citing two officials aware of the deliberations stated that the government is likely to revamp the capital gains tax structure in the next Budget to augment revenue collections and boost spending on welfare schemes.
“Making the capital gains tax structure more efficient needs legislative amendments. This may be taken up in the next budget as it cannot be done out of the blue," said one of the officials, as per the report.“In India, we do not have the data, but experience from countries such as the US, where data is available, suggests the picture of post-tax, post-transfer income inequality is quite different from the one painted by data on pre-tax, pre-transfer income inequality," the official was quoted as saying.