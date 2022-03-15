Govt still in the process of passage of the current Finance Bill

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The central government is still in the process of passage of the current Finance Bill, sources told CNBC-TV18 on March 15.

The sources also said that there has been no discussion yet on the proposals for the next Budget. They also ruled out plans to revamp capital gains tax, saying that such reports are "in the realm of speculations".

A Mint report citing two officials aware of the deliberations stated that the government is likely to revamp the capital gains tax structure in the next Budget to augment revenue collections and boost spending on welfare schemes.

“Making the capital gains tax structure more efficient needs legislative amendments. This may be taken up in the next budget as it cannot be done out of the blue," said one of the officials, as per the report.























The government on March 14 sought Parliament's nod for net additional spending of over Rs 1.07 lakh crore in the third batch of supplementary demands for the current fiscal year. As per the third batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of over Rs 1.58 lakh crore. Of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to over Rs 1.07 lakh crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over Rs 50,946 crore























“In India, we do not have the data, but experience from countries such as the US, where data is available, suggests the picture of post-tax, post-transfer income inequality is quite different from the one painted by data on pre-tax, pre-transfer income inequality," the official was quoted as saying.