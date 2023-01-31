 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt steps moderated pandemic impact on small businesses, says Survey

KT Jagannathan
Jan 31, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

A bouquet of measures introduced by the government aided the resilience of the MSME sector, according to the Survey.

Small businesses in India have recovered from the Covid-19-induced shock, as was evident in their payment of goods and services tax, which crossed the pre-pandemic level in FY22, according to the Economic Survey for FY23.

Credit to micro, small and medium enterprises increased significantly, in part assisted by the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

“Growth in credit to MSME was buttressed by rebounding consumption levels, particularly in the services sector. Consequently, the share of MSMEs in gross credit offtake to the industry rose from 17.7 per cent in January 2020 to 23.7 per cent in November 2022,” the Survey said.

Additionally, there was a bouquet of measures introduced by the government to boost MSMEs.