Govt stake in NTPC dips by 3.12% after sale of shares under CPSE ETF scheme

State-run power giant NTPC on March 5 said the central government has sold 3.12 per cent stake in the company through CPSE ETF, which has reduced the promoter's shareholding to 51.02 per cent.

The government sold 30.87 crore equity shares (3.12 per cent equity stake) in NTPC on February 3, 2020, the company said in a BSE filing.

The government sold the shares to Nippon Life India Asset Management India, which is the asset management company of the CPSE ETF mutual fund scheme, it said.

After the divestment, the government stake in NTPC came down to 51.02 per cent from 54.14 per cent.

The NTPC share closed 0.09 per cent down at Rs 107.90 on BSE on Thursday.