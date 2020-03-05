App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt stake in NTPC dips by 3.12% after sale of shares under CPSE ETF scheme

The government sold 30.87 crore equity shares (3.12 per cent equity stake) in NTPC on February 3, 2020, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
State-run power giant NTPC on March 5 said the central government has sold 3.12 per cent stake in the company through CPSE ETF, which has reduced the promoter's shareholding to 51.02 per cent.

The government sold the shares to Nippon Life India Asset Management India, which is the asset management company of the CPSE ETF mutual fund scheme, it said.

Close

After the divestment, the government stake in NTPC came down to 51.02 per cent from 54.14 per cent.

The NTPC share closed 0.09 per cent down at Rs 107.90 on BSE on Thursday.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 08:43 pm

#Business #Market news #NTPC

