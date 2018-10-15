App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt stake in Allahabad Bank goes up by 7.6%

The preferential allotment of shares is against infusion of Rs 1,790 crore by the government in the bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Government's stake in the Allahabad Bank has increased by 7.6 percent post allotment of equity shares on preferential basis, the state-owned lender said.

The preferential allotment of shares is against infusion of Rs 1,790 crore by the government in the bank.

Post allotment of the equity shares, the shareholding of the government has gone up to 79.41 percent in the bank.

Allahabad Bank is one of the nationalised banks of India and majority stake is held by the Government of India (President of India).

Shares of the bank closed at Rs 37.60 apiece on BSE, up 3.72 percent.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 09:55 pm

tags #Allahabad Bank #Business #India #Market news

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.