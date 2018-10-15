Govt stake in Allahabad Bank goes up by 7.6%

Government's stake in the Allahabad Bank has increased by 7.6 percent post allotment of equity shares on preferential basis, the state-owned lender said.

The preferential allotment of shares is against infusion of Rs 1,790 crore by the government in the bank.

Post allotment of the equity shares, the shareholding of the government has gone up to 79.41 percent in the bank.

Allahabad Bank is one of the nationalised banks of India and majority stake is held by the Government of India (President of India).

Shares of the bank closed at Rs 37.60 apiece on BSE, up 3.72 percent.