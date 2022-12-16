 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Centre slashes windfall tax on domestic crude to Rs 1,700 a tonne

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

The government has been revising the windfall tax almost every two weeks since its introduction. After the latest revision, the tax on oil produced from domestic fields has been lowered by about 65 percent.

The government on December 16 slashed the windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil and also reduced the levy on diesel. The revised tax rates become effective from December 16, 2022.

The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been reduced to Rs 1,700 per tonne from the existing Rs 4,900 per tonne, as per government notification.

In the fortnightly revision of the windfall profit tax, the government cut the rate on export of diesel to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 8 per litre. The levy includes Rs 1.5 per litre as road infrastructure cess.

The windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel has been reduced from Rs 5 per litre from to Rs 1.5 per litre, as per the notification.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Dec 14, 2022

Wednesday, 14th December, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Dec 14, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Wednesday, 14th December, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Dec 14, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

The government has been revising the windfall tax almost every two weeks since its introduction. After the latest revision, the tax on oil produced from domestic fields has been lowered by about 65%.

Windfall profit tax is calculated by taking away any price that producers are getting above a threshold.