Govt set to promulgate an ordinance to amend Companies Act: Report

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is moving a draft Cabinet note to initiate an ordinance to amend the Companies Act, sources told Business Standard.

The draft note looks to bring ‘urgent changes to the Companies Act’ on the basis of recommendations made by a high-level committee that reviewed offences in the legislation. The ministry seeks to ‘strengthen the regulatory framework’ through amendments.

Other ministries are also being consulted for the note, after an internal review of the panel’s recommendations. This committee was set-up to amend the Companies Act and was headed by a Corporate Affairs Secretary.

The panel explored the idea of decriminalising 83 offences under the Act, including those relating to remuneration of directors. It had suggested capping the remuneration of independent directors in terms of the company’s income to prevent any monetary relationships, which could affect independence of the board.

Directors are paid through sitting fees and commission, and it is the latter which garners attention. The commission can be 1-3 percent of net profit, depending on whether the company has a whole-time director or managing director.

The objective of the recommendations about independent directors is to strengthen corporate governance standards. The committee also suggested transferring 16 of the 83 offences from the jurisdiction of special courts to an in-house e-jurisdiction framework. These include non-filing of returns, failure to provide PAN details and not providing a registered address.

The remaining offences will continue to be under jurisdiction of special courts. The panel recommended that compoundable offences, i.e. offences where the complainant enters into a compromise with the accused, must be shifted to regional directors under MCA.