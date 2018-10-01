Govt seeks to supersede IL&FS board in Satyam-style takeover, proposes Uday Kotak as chairman

The Centre has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai, seeking to supersede IL&FS' board with a new 10-member board led by veteran banker Uday Kotak.

The government counsel told NCLT that directors of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) had "failed to discharge their duties", adding that the company has been showing a "rosy" picture of its balance sheet. The counsel also expressed concerns over the cascading impact of the IL&FS crisis on the overall economy.

"Many mutual funds will collapse if IL&FS collapses," the counsel said, adding that besides AMCs, government securities would face selling pressure.

"The reason why the government is intervening in this matter is that the IL&FS case will have bearing on the entire economy," the counsel said.

The counsel added that the government had ordered an investigation into the company's affairs through the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). This was after a preliminary by ROC Mumbai uncovered a severe mismatch in IL&FS' liabilities and a severe liquidity crunch at the firm.

An order regarding the takeover is expected later today.

The government application named Ravi Parthasarathy, SB Mathur, RC Bhargava, Arun Saha, Michel Pinto, J Rao, Rina Karmath, Varsha Sawant, Manohar Waghle, among others, as parties in the IL&FS case.

IL&FS is facing a debt crisis, having defaulted on payments several times in the past few months. Issues at the infrastructure lender have boiled over and spread to financial markets in general, keeping both the stock and bond markets jittery recently.

The group's total long-term exposure stands at Rs 91,000 crore.

IL&FS will fully support and cooperate with the government in this application to NCLT to help early resolution of pending issues, sources said.

To be updated.