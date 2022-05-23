Govt seeks to make topography-related farm data captured through drones available for commercial use

The Union government has launched a grand challenge to select innovative solutions that will utilise NavIC-enabled drones to capture topography-related data of farm fields, process the data and make it available for commercial use. NavIC is a domestic mapping solution created by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

A blogpost by iSPIRT, which has been involved in building this challenge along with the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, said that the NavIC Grand Challenge (GC) will help in promoting the use of drones to solve the issues pertaining to agriculture insurance. "The integration of the product to solve cases under the Pradhan Mantri Fassal Bima Yojana is in line with the government's steps to harness technology for agricultural growth," it said.

Through the challenge, the government is also aiming at building a digital database of agricultural data that will supplement the efforts to digitse land records and crop assessment using drones, the blog read. It will also help in promoting the use of NavIC in the commerical drone landscape, it added.

As part of this challenge, 25 participants will be selected for a presentation of their product before an expert panel. From them, seven will be selected who will compete in Phase 1 of the challenge – the prototype deployment stage. "In phase 2, the top 3 participants will compete towards fulfilling the problem statement by deploying their fully functioning product," the blogpost said.

According to the Startup India website, in Phase I of the challenge, the selected 7 startups will receive a grant of Rs 50 lakh each for a period of 6 months to develop their prototype. During phase II, which involves on-field demonstration of their solutions, 3 selected startups will receive Rs 1 crore each for a period of 6 months "to develop a fully working product that can be integrated with the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) framework".

"The startups will have to do an on-field demonstration of their product and provide proof of their product’s capability of measuring the extent of damage to crops caused by any natural disaster to enable the PMFBY infrastructure to settle claims," Startup India's website for the challenge read.





