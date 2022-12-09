Govt seeks Parliament nod for net additional spending of Rs 3.25 lakh crore this fiscal

The Government on Friday sought Parliament nod for net additional spending of over Rs 3.25 lakh crore in the current fiscal, which includes over Rs 1.09 lakh crore towards fertiliser subsidy payout.

Besides, approval for Rs 80,348.25 crore has been sought for meeting expenditure of the food and consumer affairs ministry mainly towards giving free foodgrains to the poor.

Approval has also been sought for expenditure of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas towards payments of LPG subsidies to oil marketing companies and LPG connections to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, among others totalling to Rs 29,944 crore.

As per the first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of about Rs 4.36 lakh crore.

Of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregates to over Rs 3.25 lakh crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

The additional expenditure also includes Rs 13,669 crore and Rs 12,000 crore for meeting spending requirements of Telecom and Railways Ministries, besides about Rs 10,000 crore for transfer to GST compensation fund for giving compensation to states and UTs.

Approval has been sought for Rs 46,000 crore additional expenditure by the Rural Development Ministry, which includes Rs 4,920 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGA).

