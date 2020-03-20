App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt secures SC stay on HC order directing deferral of tax, bank recoveries

On March 19, Kerala HC had passed orders directing banks, financial institutions and tax Authorities defer recovery proceedings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Acting on government's plea, the Supreme Court (SC) issued a stay on the High Court's order directing deferral of recovery proceedings by tax authorities and banks, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

On March 19, Kerala HC had passed orders directing banks, financial institutions and tax authorities defer recovery proceedings.

The government told SC that order for deferral will incentivise people to postpone, defer making payments of bank dues, statutory tax dues.

Order for deferral of payment would hit the centre government kitty by Rs 2 lakh crore per month.

The government pointed out to SC that the order will affect its revenue collection target leading to a cash crunch. This, in turn, will hamper its monthly expenditure commitments and efforts to tackle the virus pandemic gripping the country.

With the coronavirus crisis dealing a blow to economies across the globe, some other countries such as France and Canada also recently rolled out various fiscal stimulus and tax deferral packages.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #Government of India #HC #Income Tax #India #SC #tax recovery

