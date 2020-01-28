Govt scouts for new SEBI chief as Ajay Tyagi's term ends soon

Calls for the post of chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have been posted on the Finance Ministry's website. Applications will be accepted till February 10.

As per the notice dated January 24, the post shall be held for no more than five years or by a chairman older than 65 years of age – whichever is earlier. Candidates over 50-year of age and have 25 years of experience will be considered.

Remuneration is as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendation of Rs 4.5 lakh per annum.

Candidates will have to submit annual confidential reports of five years, integrity certificates, vigilance certificates and no penalty certificates. The applications will undergo scrutiny by the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who will shortlist candidates and then forward the same to the government.

Current Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Tyagi’s three-year term ends in March 2020. The notice comes as a surprise as many expected 62-year-old Tyagi’s term to be extended as he is yet eligible and his predecessor UK Sinha was also given an extension.

On the other hand, Tyagi may be expected to re-apply for the job, similar to earlier CMD M Damodaran, who refused to do so, reports said. Notably, the notice restores the five-year term for the post, which was cut to three when Tyagi took over from Sinha in 2017.