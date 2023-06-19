Govt scanner on PLI nodal agencies to ensure powers to them not misused

PMAs are monitored by their respective ministries, to which they are accountable

The government is keeping a close eye on agencies responsible for implementing the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to ensure that these agencies do not misuse their powers, according to a report by Business Standard.

At present, there are 14 PLI schemes, which are being monitored by five project monitoring agencies (PMAs)—Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Metallurgical and Engineering Consultants Limited (MECON)), Indian Renewable Energy Development Association (IREDA) and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Although all these are government companies, they are responsible for giving 'managerial and implementation' help to the ministries unveiling their PLI schemes. These also carry out activities such as evaluation of PLI applications, determining eligibility for incentives, monitoring the performance and progress of the schemes.

NITI Aayog, the apex public policy think tank of the central government, has flagged concern that excessive power has been given to the PMAs and it will ask ministries to ensure that there is no scope or space for corruption.

The financial daily quoted a source as saying, “The thinking among top government officials is whether too much power has been given to PMAs and if something can be done to ensure that it is not misused, there is no fraud or no company (applicant) is able to influence them for selection.”

A policy will be formed for this, and the main idea is that a flagship scheme like PLI is the government’s top priority and it should in no way derail.

Citing the source, the daily reported that the responsibility of implementing the PLI scheme has been given to PMAs because the ministries neither have the necessary resources nor the capacity to monitor each step.

The Centre has allocated Rs 1.97 lakh crore for the 14 sectors, including telecom, textile, white goods, automobile, and pharmaceutical, which aim to make India self-reliant in manufacturing goods for local and export markets and create job opportunities.