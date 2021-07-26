MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt says 16,527 companies struck off during April 2020-June 2021 period

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that pursuant to provisions of Section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013, "during April 2020 to June 2021, name of total 16,527 number of companies were struck off from the register of companies".

PTI
July 26, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
Representational image (Source: Reuters)

Representational image (Source: Reuters)

A total of 16,527 companies were struck off from official records during the period from April 2020 to June 2021, according to official data.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that pursuant to provisions of Section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013, "during April 2020 to June 2021, name of total 16,527 number of companies were struck off from the register of companies".

Under Section 248, a company can be struck off the official records subject to certain conditions. These include instances where the Registrar of Companies has a reasonable cause to believe that companies are not carrying on any business or operation for two immediately preceding financial years and have not made any application within such period for obtaining dormant company status.

In written replies, the minister said that terms ''shut down'' or ''closed unit'' or ''corporate unit'' are not defined under the Act.

"As per the records maintained in the MCA portal, number of companies which are running in profits during the financial year 2019-20 is 4,00,375 and number of companies which are running in losses during the financial year 2019-20 is 4,02,431," Singh said.

Close

Related stories

To a question on whether the government is planning to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to prevent promoters from delaying the resolution process and to ensure its time-bound completion, the minister replied in the negative.

"No amendment is proposed," Singh said in another written reply.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Rao Inderjit Singh
first published: Jul 26, 2021 03:26 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.