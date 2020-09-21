172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|govt-rules-out-extension-for-mpc-external-members-report-5865041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt rules out extension for MPC external members: Report

The six-member MPC of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which convenes once in two months, will next meet from September 29 to October 1.

Moneycontrol News

The Centre has ruled out giving a extension to the terms of three external Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members. The names of the MPC's new members are expected to be announced by September 28, according to Business Standard report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the central bank had earlier this yer approached the Ministry of Finance seeking an extension of the three external members - Pammi Dua, Chetan Ghate and Ravindra Dholakia.

The RBI had made the request to ensure policy continuity amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

Under the RBI Act, part time or external members of the MPC have a four-year term, which cannot be extended.

The other three members of the panel include Mridul K Saggar, Michael Debabrata Patra and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 02:17 pm

