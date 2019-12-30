App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt ropes in Flipkart for sale of products made by women self-help groups under DAY-NULM

Under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), self-help groups consisting 44 lakh women have been working across the country, a move aimed at making women financially independent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Products made by women self-help groups formed under the DAY-NULM will now be available on e-commerce platforms as the government on December 30 signed an MoU with Flipkart in this regard. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the government would also rope in Amazon to provide a platform for the online sale of SHGs' products.

"Today, we have signed an MoU with Flipkart. It aims to directly sell products made by self-help groups through e-commerce portals. We are also likely to ink an MoU with Amazon on January 7 for the same purpose," Mishra told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Close

According to the secretary, 12 lakh people have so far been trained in different skills in the last five years under the mission while around 5.06 lakh people were given funds by the government and they are currently self-employed.

Shelters have been set up for nearly one lakh people and about 12 lakh street vendors have been identified under the DAY-NULM, Mishra said.

In every city, the government will also set up a 'City Livelihood Centre' through which people will be able to avail the service of plumbers, electricians and mechanics, among others, he said.

Mishra said an MoU has also been signed with the Plumbing Council of India to train more people in view of the Jal Jeevan Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) as a large number of plumbers would be required across the country.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #Business #Flipkart #India

