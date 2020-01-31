Govt revises FY19 GDP growth to 6.1% from 6.8% earlier: Report

The government has revised the FY19 GDP growth to 6.1 percent from 6.8 percent earlier, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

As per the report, FY18 GDP growth has been revised to 7.0 percent from 7.2 percent earlier

FY19 Gross Value Added (GVA) growth has been revised to 6.0 percent from 6.6 percent earlier.

There have been revisions in the FY19 nominal GDP growth which is now down to 11.0 percent from 11.2 percent earlier and the FY17 GDP growth at 8.3 percent from 8.2 percent earlier.