Govt releases Rs 34,847 crore under rural employment scheme so far in FY23

The central government has released Rs 34,847 crore to states and union territories under the national rural employment guarantee scheme in this financial year until July 20, the minister of state for rural development said on July 26,

The funds released under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which is a demand-driven wage employment scheme, do not include any disbursals to the state of West Bengal. Funding to the state under this scheme has been stopped due to non-compliance with directives of the central government, minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said in a written response to a lawmaker’s question in the parliament’s lower house.

The Centre has allocated Rs 73,000 crore for the rural employment guarantee scheme for the full financial year that ends on March 31.

The ministry is committed to make necessary funds available for the programme, minister Jyoti said in response to another question.

The scheme aims to create durable assets with a substantial avenue of employment for unskilled workers, including construction works.

The government has increased the budgetary allocation for the scheme in the fiscal year to Rs 98,000 crore from the budget estimate of Rs 73,000 crore.