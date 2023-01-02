 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt releases draft online gaming rules for public consultation

Vikas SN & Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 02, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

These draft regulations come at a time when India's gaming sector has seen unprecedented growth in terms of app downloads and revenue

The government is set to commence public consultation for online gaming with a self regulatory body (SRO) responsible to certify what is permitted as an online game in the country, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a press briefing on January 2, as the Centre released draft rules to regulate the nascent but growing sector.

This development comes less than a week after the government had designated the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as the nodal ministry for all online gaming related matters.

"The rules regulate betting. It is basically a prohibition of wagering on any game. The SRO will determine whether it is a permitted game or not,"  Chandrasekhar said. "The online games that offer winnings, any game that allows wagering on the outcome is effectively a no-go area. If you bet on the outcome of a game it is prohibited under 3(1)b under 10."

Kids under the age of 18 will need parental consent for playing these games, he said.

These rules are expected to shape the future of the burgeoning online gaming industry in the country. "We hope that by early February, we will have the final rules," the minister said.

Online gaming "is a very important piece of the startup ecosystem and a part of the goal of the 1-trillion dollar economy," said Chandrasekhar, while adding that the government will work hard to make sure all opportunities are provided to Indian startups.