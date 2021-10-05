MARKET NEWS

Govt receives over Rs 2,800 crore dividend from Coal India, ONGC this fiscal

'Government of India has respectively received about Rs 1426 crore from Coal India Ltd and Rs 1406 cr from ONGC as dividend in this FY recently,' DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

PTI
October 05, 2021 / 08:16 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
The government has received over Rs 2,800 crore as dividend from Coal India and ONGC this fiscal year (FY), DIPAM secretary said on Tuesday.

"Government of India has respectively received about Rs 1426 cr from Coal India Ltd and Rs 1406 cr from ONGC as dividend in this FY recently," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, so far in the current financial year (April-March), the government has received Rs 4,576 crore as dividend from CPSEs.

Besides, Rs 9,110 crore has been mobilised through disinvestment in various Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) so far this fiscal.
first published: Oct 5, 2021 08:16 pm

