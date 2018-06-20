App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt receives bids for Pawan Hans stake sale

Under the disinvestment proposal, the government offered to offload its entire 51 percent stake in the company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bids have been received for the strategic stake sale in helicopter services provider Pawan Hans, Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said today. A profit-making entity, Pawan Hans is a joint venture between the central government and state-owned ONGC.

Under the disinvestment proposal, the government offered to offload its entire 51 percent stake in the company.

Bids have been received for Pawan Hans stake sale, Choubey said here.

The last date for submission of initial bids was June 18.

After a tepid response earlier, the government came out with a fresh information memorandum for the strategic stake sale in April.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 03:46 pm

tags #Business #Civil Aviation Secretary #Companies #Pawan Hans stake #R N Choubey

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.