Govt receives around Rs 814 crore from 5 CPSEs as dividend this fiscal

OIL, KIOCL and SJVN have paid about Rs 92 crore, Rs 99 crore and Rs 94 crore respectively as dividend tranches to the government, Pandey added.

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST
 
 
The government has received nearly Rs 814 crore as dividend tranches from five CPSEs, including PFC, HUDCO and OIL, this fiscal year, DIPAM secretary said on Monday.

"Dividend tranches of about Rs 296 crore and Rs 233 crore have been received respectively from PFC and HUDCO," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

OIL, KIOCL and SJVN have paid about Rs 92 crore, Rs 99 crore and Rs 94 crore respectively as dividend tranches to the government, he added.

As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, so far in the current financial year (April-March), the government has received Rs 8,096 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

Besides, Rs 9,110 crore has been mobilised through disinvestment of minority stake in CPSEs.
PTI
first published: Oct 18, 2021 06:25 pm

