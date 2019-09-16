Govt readies strict guidelines for carpooling by private vehicles: Report

The ministry has prepared draft guidelines which mandate KYC for users and limit the number of rides taken per day to four, the report said.

"We want to ensure that this does not become a commercial activity," an official told the publication.

Carpooling apps such as Quick Ride and BlaBlaCar will have to make changes to their platforms to meet the new requirements. Cab hailing apps Ola and Uber will have to create separate platforms to comply with the changed norms.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The guidelines will permit pooling by private vehicle owners only through mobile applications, the report added.

The vehicle owner will have to mention the details of the trip before starting the trip.

The rules will also ensure that states get revenue from carpooling, the report added. At present, state governments do not receive revenue from carpooling.

“We will propose that aggregators should bring out a model where states also get some revenue. Otherwise there may be a sudden clampdown and these apps are shut. If they are getting some revenue, then state authorities will look after them,” an official told The Economic Times.

The draft guidelines will be released and kept open for public comments soon, the report said.

"These are basic guidelines for carpooling which the state governments can implement at their own discretion," an official told the paper.