    Govt preparing for redevelopment of 25 non-confirming industrial pockets in Delhi

    DSIIDC has been tasked to prepare the layouts of unorganised industrial pockets to redevelop them through creation of infrastructure and improved facilities, a senior government official said

    PTI
    April 10, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
    Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File image)

    Moving to create six lakh jobs, the Delhi government will soon start preparation of layout plans for the redevelopment of 25 non-confirming industrial pockets in the city, officials said on Saturday. Government agency Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has been tasked to prepare the layouts of these unorganised industrial pockets to redevelop them through creation of infrastructure and improved facilities, a senior government official said.

    "Normally civic bodies prepare such layouts but keeping various factors in mind DSIIDC will do this job that is likely to be completed in next 2-3 months," he said. The non confirming notified industrial pockets, including Anand Parbat, Shahdara, Samaipur Badli, Libaspur, Khyala, Nawada, Rithala, Haiderpur, Karawal Nagar, Dabri among others, have over 50,000 industrial establishments, the officials said.

    The Delhi government has allocated Rs 25 crore for the redevelopment work in its budget for 2022-23. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while presenting the budget in Delhi Assembly had said that redevelopment of these 25 non-conforming industrial areas would create six lakh jobs.

    The government has targeted to rebrand and reposition Delhi as "The City of Business" through redevelopment of these industrial areas. The redevelopment work will aim to utilise the dysfunctional and sick land parcels on existing industrial areas and engage them in alternative economic use, increase economic activity and generate employment opportunities by promoting labour intensive manufacturing and service industrial activities, the government said in a statement.



