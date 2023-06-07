Govt plans to stop 107 MT of coal imports by FY 2025: Pralhad Joshi

Coal imports

After 2-3 years of prioritising coal imports along with ramping up domestic production, once again, India plans to reduce the import of coal.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on June 7 said the government plans to stop 107 million tonnes (MT) of substitutable coal imports by FY 2025.

"India is now importing 238 MT of coal every year, of which 107 MT is substitutable coal. The rest of the 238 MT is metallurgical coal. I am quite confident, this situation will change next year (FY25) and imports of 107 MT of coal will be stopped. This will be possible since in the current financial year, India's domestic coal production is going to hit a record high of 1 billion tonnes," Joshi said in an interaction with reporters on June 7.

Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, said that the 107 MT of imported coal is used in India's non-regulated sector, which does not include domestic coal-based power plants.

"Earlier we had planned to end imports of substitutable coal by 2023-24. But the economy has picked up very fast because of which India's power demand grew by as much as 14 percent. It was unprecedented which is why imports were brought back in focus," the minister said.

India produced 893 MT of coal in 2022-23, which is an increase of 55 percent from 2013-14 when domestic coal production was 572 MT.

Fresh round of coal block auctions will take longer

The minister also hinted that a fresh round of coal block auctions is likely to take some time as all the explored or identified mines have been exhausted in the seven tranches of auctions announced so far.

“After the 106 mines that will be auctioned in the seventh round, we will not have any more blocks available for auction. Therefore, the approval of the Cabinet for the extension of the Central coal and lignite exploration scheme is significant. This Cabinet approval worth almost Rs 3,000 crore will help us identify new blocks, which will then be auctioned,” the Union minister said.

Rs 6,000 crore VGF for coal gasification

Joshi said the government will provide Rs 6,000 crore worth of viability gap funding (VGF) for coal gasification projects. This will be in addition to the plan of providing GST refunds, which Meena said is in the final stage of formalisation.

The Union minister told Moneycontrol that the VGF will be provided to two projects of any public sector undertakings (PSUs), four projects from the private sector and five projects on a pilot basis.

