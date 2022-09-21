Govt plans to restructure Digital India Corporation, aims to double staff

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is looking for a complete organisational restructuring of Digital India Corporation (DIC), the government entity under which National e-Governance Division, MyGov and India Semiconductor Mission operate.

MeitY plans to rope in a consultant to critically examine DIC's current organisational structure, according to the Request for Proposal (RFP) floated by the ministry.

"The consulting agency will critically examine.. DIC..in the light of their functions/activities/responsibilities and interace with each other and other external entities/stakeholders," the RFP read.

The consultant will also design 'optimal organisational structure and HR policies' for DIC's team of 500 members, which handles annual projects worth Rs 250 crore.

"The selected consultant inter alia can help to suggest suitable changes in structure, size, quality of personnel, HR policies, and other tech and non-tech enablers...," the RFP said.

The agency will assess the potential of DIC in handling projects in the fields of artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, e-commerce platform, social media services for government departments and so on.

Raising annual turnover

These proposed new projects are likely to increase DIC's annual turnover to Rs 500 crore with an estimated team size of 1,000.

Over four months, the consultant will also identify gaps in existing business practices with reference to DIC's technological capabilities, HR policies, governance and so on.

The consultant will also study similar IT-focused departments of the US, Australia and other countries to set benchmarking standards.

The consultant will assess gaps in skills and capabilities of current personnel, adoption of technologies and solutions, the quality of data-driven governance and existing partnerships with the private sector to devise potential interventions.

Moneycontrol has reached out to MeitY regarding the need for such restructuring and the article will be updated when a response is received.