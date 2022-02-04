MARKET NEWS

    Govt plans to make fitness testing of vehicles through Automated Testing Stations mandatory from 2023 onwards

    The Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Friday said a draft notification has been issued for public comments regarding mandatory fitness testing of vehicles through an ATS.

    PTI
    February 04, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST
    Representative Image.

    The government plans to make fitness testing of vehicles through Automated Testing Stations mandatory in a phased manner starting from April next year.

    An Automated Testing Station (ATS) uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle.

    An Automated Testing Station (ATS) uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle.

    The requirement will be put in place in a phased manner.

    Fitness testing for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles through an ATS will be mandatory from April 1, 2023. as per the draft notification.

    In the case of medium goods vehicles and medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles (transport), the requirement will be made compulsory from June 1, 2024.

    According to the draft notification, renewal of certificate of fitness will be for two years for commercial vehicles (transport) that are up to eight years old and one year for commercial vehicles (transport) that are older than eight years.

    Last year, the ministry said that entities like special purpose vehicles, state governments, companies, associations and body of individuals may be allowed to open ATS for testing fitness of both personal and transport vehicles.

    Fitness testing for personal vehicle (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years).
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 04:43 pm
