Govt plans to complete privatisation of 13 airports by March 2022

Representative Image

The government has geared up to complete the privatisation process for 13 airports by the end of this financial year.

“We have sent a list of 13 airports to the aviation ministry that are to be bid out on PPP (public-private partnership). The plan is to complete the bidding of these airports by the end of this fiscal,” state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Sanjeev Kumar told The Economic Times in an interview.

He added that the model to be followed for bidding would be the per-passenger revenue model. “This model has been used earlier and is successful and the Jewar airport (in Greater Noida) was also bid out on the same model.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had, in her Budget speech, said that the government will privatise airports operated by AAI from Tier II and III cities in 2021-22.

Kumar believes that there will be takers of the project despite COVID-19 “as the impact of the disease is short-term and the airports are on offer for 50 years”.

Moneycontrol had reported in August that the AAI will begin the third stage of airport privatisation from October, if the third wave of COVID-19 turns out to be milder than the second wave and air passenger traffic continues to rise, citing Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) sources.

The government plans to bundle the Jharsuguda airport with Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Kushinagar and Gaya airports with Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Kangra airport with Amritsar in Punjab, Jalgaon airport with Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Jabalpur airport with Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Salem airport with Trichy in Tamil Nadu, before offering it to prospective bidders.