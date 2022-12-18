 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt plans to auction 6 mineral blocks in January

Dec 18, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Of these six blocks to be auctioned, three are bauxite mines and three are limestone blocks.

The government plans to put on sale next month six mineral blocks in the states of Odisha and Rajasthan.

The three bauxite blocks — Ballada, Kutrumali and Sijimali — and two limestone mines — Garramura and Uskalabgu — in Odisha are virgin blocks, according to a latest report by the mines ministry.

The remaining mine is Nimana-Duniya limestone block in Kota, Rajasthan.

The notice inviting tender for all the six blocks was floated in the month of November.

Since the amendment to MMDR Act, 1957 in 2015, a total of 216 mineral blocks have been auctioned till November 30 across 10 states.