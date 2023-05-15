Govt plans to assign 'unique code' to economic offenders, link it to PAN, Aadhaar: Report

The code will be alpha-numeric and system-generated (Representative image)

The government is planning to introduce a new mechanism, whereby the companies and individuals accused of economic offences will be assigned a "unique code", that will be linked to PAN or Aadhaar, a report said on May 15.

The code will be alpha-numeric, system-generated and issued once a police unit or a central probe agency feeds data related to the accused into the National Economic Offence Records (NEOR) -- a central repository which is yet to be made fully functional, the Times of India report said, citing sources who are privy to the development.

The move will assist in swiftly launching a multi-agency probe against the accused firms or individuals, as against the current mechanism where one agency awaits the filing of chargesheet or the sharing of prosecution complaint before beginning its investigation, the newspaper added.

The code will be formally referred to as 'Unique Economic Offender Code', the report noted, further stating that it would be linked to the Aadhaar if the accused is an individual, and to the Permanent Account Number (PAN) in case of a company.

Once implemented, the move will lead to the assignment of a unique code to all firms and persons already charged in cases of economic offences, including high-profile accused such as former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, fugitive ex-liquor baron Vijay Mallya, and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, among others, as per the report.

The NEOR, the central repository which will store all the data, is expected to be made functional in the next four-five months, the sources privy to the development reportedly said. The project will be showcased by India at the meeting of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is likely to be held later this year, they added.