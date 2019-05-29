Govt plans to amend companies law to tighten auditor oversight

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is looking to amend the Companies Act in an effort to tighten regulations for auditors.

The MCA is looking to bring out the amendment in the Monsoon session of Parliament, a source told Moneycontrol.

The role of auditors, who sign off on the books of companies, has come under scrutiny following a string of high-profile cases such as the IL&FS fraud, prompting the government to look for ways to tighten audit oversight and boost confidence in the auditing practices being followed in the country.

Among the proposals being considered are a new structure that caps fees for auditors, restricting the number of audits that an auditor can undertake, as well as not allowing the auditor of a company to undertake any non-auditing service for the same company, the source in the ministry said. They added that the MCA is in discussion with SEBI regarding these.

The Ministry and SEBI are discussing the way forward for tweaking rules for companies regulation as any changes in the Companies Act would require SEBI to also amend its own rules.

Another source in the ministry told Moneycontrol that a committee to deliberate on the next Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order met two weeks back and will submit its report in the next one month. The CARO rules, which prescribe the level of disclosures required by companies as part of their financial statements, are revised every few years.

A third source said that a few of the changes the Ministry is planning were already put out as part of the November 2, 2018 ordinance to the Companies Act. “The rest of the proposals are on the drawing board though nothing has been finalized yet.”

One of the sources pointed to the example of the UK where a proposal seeks to put the power to appoint auditors in the hands of the government instead of companies themselves though the source did not say whether such a proposal was being considered here.