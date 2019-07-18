Govt plans Aadhaar-like database for mapping citizens' digital health

A National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) panel has proposed a data mapping system to track citizen’s health with an aim to include ‘digital health’ under public infrastructure, as per a Business Standard report.

Authored by J Satyanarayana, who earlier chaired the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the proposal suggests the new database draw inspiration from the Centre’s ongoing digital data push – Aadhaar, it added.

The proposed system is envisioned as the principal health data platform for patients and healthcare providers and would be an amalgamation of the UIDAI, the GST network, the National Payments Corporation of India and public and private healthcare and insurance companies/stakeholders, it added.

The draft includes standards, laid out the framework and data analytic principles for the platform. The same has been opened for public viewing on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoFHW) website. Comments on the same can be sent to the Deputy Director (eHealth) till August 4.

As per the paper, the platform would be interoperable from patients to providers, with data hosted on ‘The Health Cloud’ – similar to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s community cloud; a ‘Health Locker’ – which would serve as a record folder with consent; and health analytics.

The platform will be compatible with phones and devices used by citizens and data would be accessed through a Unique Health Identifier, it added.

It could also use the Geographical Information System (GIS) to help direct users to the nearest hospital and build region-based data for government agencies to plan and monitor health requirements.

With data mapping comes data privacy concerns. To mitigate this, the plan includes a ‘consent manager’, which would allow individuals to choose the data they would like to share and for what purpose it would be used.