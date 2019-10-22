App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt planning to sell CONCOR: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi in a tweet posted a petition and shared some pictures with the union's members.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government was planning to sell the profitable public sector unit Container Corporation of India (CONCOR).

He met members of the CONCOR Union.

"Highly profitable and strategic, the Container Corporation (CONCOR) is a PSU jewel that some of the PM's greedy crony capitalist friends are hungry for and the Government plans to sell.

"I met members of the CONCOR union today. Please share their attached petition and support their cause," he said on Twitter.

The Congress has also alleged that the government is planning to sell a "jewel" public sector undertaking Container Corporation to some "crony friends" of the BJP government.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Business #Container Corporation of India #India #Rahul Gandhi

