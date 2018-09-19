Govt panel suggests changes to RBI's payment guidelines: Report

A government-appointed panel has suggested changes to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) guidelines on payment and settlement systems, reported The Economic Times.

The list of recommendations includes the formation of an independent Payments Regulatory Board (PRB) and replacement of the central bank governor as chairperson with a person appointed by the government in consultation with RBI.

The government panel has listed these suggestions in a Bill drafted to replace the existing law on payment and settlement systems.

Also Read: RBI wants IT ministry to make Google Pay store Indian data on local servers

“The Bill provides for the PRB to be an independent payments regulator. It provides for the RBI to have significant representation on the PRB and envisages a formal mechanism for coordination between the RBI and the PRB so that the regulation of payments, insofar as it may be relevant in the context of financial stability, monetary policy and credit policy, is achieved harmoniously,” the committee said.

The recommendations, however, were not in line with the RBI's proposal. The central bank has earlier proposed that the chairperson of the PRB should be from RBI and have a casting vote.

To address RBI's concerns, the committee said the Bill provides for the chairperson of the PRB to have experience in central banking functions.

Also Read: Payments firms seek extension of RBI's October deadline for data localisation

“To further address RBI’s concerns, the Committee incorporated section 10 in the Bill to provide RBI with the powers to make a reference to the PRB to consider any matter, which in the opinion of the RBI was important in the context of the monetary policy,” it said.

According to the draft law, the PRB can make a reference to the RBI when it proposes any designated payment system regulation and the central bank can give its opinion in this regard.

“If PRB disagrees with the opinion of RBI and RBI does not agree with the reasons given by the PRB, the RBI can also make a reference to the central government,” it said.

Also read: India Post Payments Bank account vs post office savings accounts: How are they different?

While the RBI highlighted that the central bank is the regulator of payment systems in many countries, the committee was of the view that countries such as the UK and Australia have multiple regulators with concurrent jurisdiction over payment systems.

The central bank disagreed with the panel's recommendations to provide for public or government of at least 51 percent equity ownership of entities such as the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) and include of central government nominees on their boards.

The panel had also suggested that the central government should have the power to appoint two nominee directors on the boards of PRB.

Also read — Google ready to comply with RBI norms for payment services, says official

A committee, headed by economic affairs secretary Subhash Garg, reviewed the Bill, undertook detailed consultations with its members and filed an updated draft of the Bill. This committee comprises government and RBI officials.

The updated Bill seeks to foster competition, provide consumer protection and systemic stability and resilience and establish an independent regulator for the payments sector, including non-banks as significant players, and to consolidate and amend the laws related to payments, it said.

The committee has recommended that the proposed Bill be placed for consideration of the Union Cabinet.

Also read: Soon, you may be able to transfer money between various wallets

The Payment and Settlement Systems Act (PSS), 2007, is the first dedicated law to regulate and supervise payment systems in India such as the National Electronics Funds Transfer system, the Real Time Gross Settlement System and ATM and card transactions.