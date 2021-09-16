Govt outlines Bad Bank plan, to set up IDRC: Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s presser

Nirmala SItharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference on September 16 and announced that the Union Cabinet has approved a government guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 crore for security receipts to be issued by NARCL or the bad bank.

In her presser, Sitharaman said that NARCL will issue security receipts to banks. "NARCL will pay up to 15 percent of the agreed value for the loans in cash and the remaining 85 percent would be government-guaranteed security receipts."

Besides, the finance minister said that the government guarantees will be valid for up to five years which will ensure a timely resolution of assets,

"In totality, we have addressed issues in the banking sector that were staring us in the face in 2015," the finance minister said.

The government will also set up India Debt Resolution Company (IDRC). "Along with NARCL, the government will also set up an India Debt Resolution company," the finance minister revealed.

With that Sitharaman also said that the average lag time in the detection of large bad loans is of 57 months. The finance minister said that the bank and RBI have taken various steps to reform the banking sector.

In her presser, the finance minister also noted that in the last six financial years, banks have recovered more than Rs 5 lakh crore. "Of this Rs 3.1 lakh crore have been recovered since March 2018. Recoveries include written off loans as well," she added.