App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 09, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt orders probe into true ownership of 68 cos

Besides, over 2.26 lakh firms have been de-registered for not filing the requisite returns under the Companies Act for two or more years. While over three lakh directors have also been barred from taking up board positions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has ordered probe into the 'true ownership' of as many as 68 companies for depositing and withdrawing large sums during demonetisation, Union Minister P P Chaudhary said today.

Besides, over 2.26 lakh firms have been de-registered for not filing the requisite returns under the Companies Act for two or more years. While over three lakh directors have also been barred from taking up board positions.

Registrar of Companies (ROCs) have identified 2.97 lakh companies during 2017-18 which were not conducting any operations for two years.

"The central government has ordered investigation into the true ownership of 68 companies ....which have deposited and withdrawn fund in an exceptional manner from the bank accounts during demonetisation period," Chaudhary, who is the minister of state for corporate affairs, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The ministry through its ROCs keep records of financial statements and annual returns besides other documents of the companies including unlisted companies in MCA 21 portal.

"These documents filed by the companies are kept in public domain for information to all stakeholders, including general public. If any specific complaint received against any company, then only, the matter is being examined by the ministry through its field offices by ordering investigations as may be necessary in that particular case," the minister noted.

tags #Business #Companies #government #PP Chaudhary

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC