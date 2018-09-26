Govt on the fence about e-commerce policy as stakeholders object: Report

The government is rethinking its decision to come out with a comprehensive e-commerce legislation, after major players like Amazon and Flipkart opposed the move, Mint reported.

Commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan said the policy has diverse elements.

"Various elements of the policy will go into implementation; they will get processed and will move forward. It is not some single composite effort," Wahdhawan was quoted as saying.

The commerce secretary also said that a single umbrella legislation will be introduced if required, adding that either a new set of rules and regulations will be brought in or changes will be made to existing ones in order to fill gaps in the e-commerce industry.

In July, a draft e-commerce policy had been leaked to the media. The document reportedly suggested that the Centre may consider a national regulator for e-commerce under a proposed legislation to keep in check all aspects of the electronic industry. The proposed regulator would ensure compliance with foreign investment caps in the sector.

As the sector grew from strength to strength, the government thought it important to protect the interests of the consumers as well. Presently, 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) is allowed in online stores following the marketplace model, while no FDI is allowed for firms following the inventory model.

The inventory model is one in which an inventory of goods and services is owned by the e-commerce entity. An example of this would be China's Alibaba. In the marketplace model, many vendors come together to sell their product on one common platform. Flipkart and Amazon follow this model.

The government ruled out allowing FDI in e-retailers functioning on an inventory-based model last month. However, the leaked draft proposed allowing 49 percent FDI for businesses following the inventory model and selling locally-produced goods on their platforms.

When Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu headed a meeting with key stakeholders of the industry, then commerce secretary Rita Teaotia had said the policy would be out in six months. However, Wadhawan gave no specific timeline.

Some elements of the draft policy have already been implemented, Alok Chaturvedi, Director General of Foreign Trade, told the paper. These include increasing the limit of e-commerce exports through courier services to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 25,000 earlier.