Govt offloads 4.44 crore enemy shares in Wipro for Rs 1,100 crore

The Centre on April 4 sold Rs 1,100 crore worth of Wipro shares through block deals, a first of a kind by the government.

Of the 4.44 crore enemy shares sold, close to 3.86 crore shares were bought by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) at an average price of Rs 258.9.

These shares were lying in the Custodian of Enemy Property of India (CEPI) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Enemy property consists of about 6.5 crore shares from 996 companies and belongs to 20,323 shareholders.

Of these, 588 companies are currently functional and 139 are listed on the stock exchanges. Wipro is one among them.

According to the Enemy Property Act, 1968, ‘enemy property’ refers to any property — both movable and immovable properties such as securities, jewellery, land and buildings — that belonged to a person who migrated from India to an enemy country after a war broke out. After the war with China and Pakistan in 1962 and 1965, the government took over the properties, under the Defence of India Act, from persons who migrated to these countries.

In November last year, the government had approved sale of Rs 3,000 crore worth of enemy shares. This was made possible through an amendment to the Act in 2017. The amendment was done to overcome a Supreme Court clarification of 2005 that said the Custodian was merely an administration and the ownership of the asset rested with the owner.

The proceeds from the sale will be used in development and social welfare programmes. According to reports, after the sale of shares, the disposal of other properties such as land and building could also be in the offing.