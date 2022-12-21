 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt official met head of Bengaluru, Mumbai airports to discuss decongestion at peak hours

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST

Government officials from the ministry of civil aviation including civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal met senior officials from the airport operators of Bengaluru and Mumbai to take stock of the measures taken at the airports for decongestion during peak hours.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Director Generals of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and officials from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the government said in a press release.

The government asked airport operators to install additional capacity and redesign their systems and processes, wherever needed to be in readiness for any peak demand scenario.

The government has asked airport operators to put up sign boards to indicate the real-time basis waiting time at entry gates and security lanes.

"Information on waiting time at entry gates and security lanes should also be shared through social media feeds," the government said.

The government has also asked airport operators to work with airlines to ensure that all airlines are manning their check-in counters adequately.