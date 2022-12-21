Govt official met head of Bengaluru, Mumbai airports to discuss decongestion at peak hours

Representative image

Government officials from the ministry of civil aviation including civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal met senior officials from the airport operators of Bengaluru and Mumbai to take stock of the measures taken at the airports for decongestion during peak hours.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Director Generals of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and officials from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the government said in a press release.

The government asked airport operators to install additional capacity and redesign their systems and processes, wherever needed to be in readiness for any peak demand scenario.

The government has asked airport operators to put up sign boards to indicate the real-time basis waiting time at entry gates and security lanes.

"Information on waiting time at entry gates and security lanes should also be shared through social media feeds," the government said.

The government has also asked airport operators to work with airlines to ensure that all airlines are manning their check-in counters adequately.

Airport operators have been asked to install additional x-ray machines to increase the number of security lanes, rebalance peak hour flight schedules with the availability of security lanes and disseminate all the relevant information to passengers.

The meeting between airport operators and government officials comes just days after customers have taken to social media to complain about the overcrowded situation at Bengaluru and Mumbai Airport.

Earlier today, the Aviation security watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) suggested installing Computer Tomography (CT) scanners at airports, thus eliminating the need for taking out electronic devices from hand baggage before going through the scanner and further easing the process.

BCAS also asked airport operators to allocate space as required for security checks, even if it means shrinking the space for retailers and losing some revenue,

Furthermore, random sample testing for Coronavirus will be conducted at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries in view of the recent surge in cases in some parts of the world.

The move comes following a meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review the Covid situation in the country.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar also said that the government will start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport.