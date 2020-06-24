App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt notifies norms for import of 5 lakh tonne maize at concessional duty

The imports are permitted under Tariff Rate Quota Scheme in which the government allows imports of four products, including maize (corn), at concessional rates of customs duty.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The government has notified norms for import of 5 lakh tonne of maize this year at a concessional customs duty of 15 percent, a move aimed at increasing availability of the commodity in the domestic market.

These imports are permitted under Tariff Rate Quota Scheme in which the government allows imports of four products, including maize (corn), at concessional rates of customs duty.

It has also notified the norms for imports of 10,000 tonne of milk and cream powder for this year at a concessional duty of 15 percent.

Close

Besides, 1.5 lakh tonne each of refined rape, colza or mustard oil and crude sunflower seed or safflower oil will be imported at 45 percent and 50 percent duty, respectively.

related news

In a notification, the Department of Revenue has said it "seeks to prescribe the manner and modalities in respect of WTO (World Trade Organization) committed in-quota tariffs on specified items".

At present, maize attracts 50 percent import duty.

India has been traditionally a major corn exporter to southeast Asia but drought and rising domestic demand led to cut in export supplies. Poultry sector and starch manufacturers are the major consumer of maize.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #department of revenue #Economy #imports #India #Maize

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

Ola's partner auto rickshaws will now have protective screens

Ola's partner auto rickshaws will now have protective screens

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.