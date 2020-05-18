App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt not intending to privatise Coal India: Pralhad Joshi

"The Government of India does not intend to privatise Coal India Ltd. Instead, the government is strengthening CIL and will continue to do so," the Coal Minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government does not intend to privatise state-owned Coal India Ltd, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

The statement comes in the wake of government opening up coal mining for the private sector and stating that the commercial mining will be done on revenue sharing mechanism instead of fixed rupee/tonne.

"The Government of India does not intend to privatise Coal India Ltd. Instead, the government is strengthening CIL and will continue to do so," the Coal Minister said.

Close

The government, he said, has announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crores under “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” to create and develop infrastructure facilities for Coal India.

related news

It will help Coal India achieve 1 billion tonnes coal production target by 2023-24, the minister said.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. "It's also an opportunity for CIL to open up new mines and increase coal production to reduce country's coal imports saving valuable forex," he said.

He said that CIL will substitute 100 million tonnes of coal import annually in near future.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #Business #Coal India Ltd #India #Pralhad Joshi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exams cancelled; Class 12 exams postponed

Coronavirus lockdown | Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exams cancelled; Class 12 exams postponed

Hello, This is... | How long will it take for the tourism sector to bounce back?

Hello, This is... | How long will it take for the tourism sector to bounce back?

Lockdown impact: WeWork India to lay off around 100 employees

Lockdown impact: WeWork India to lay off around 100 employees

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.