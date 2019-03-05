Govt must engage in 'fruitful back channel discussions' to solve trade issue with US: Ficci

The trade industry expects Indian and the US government to “engage in dialogue and back channel discussions” to avoid putting India at any disadvantaged position due to US president Donald Trump withdrawing India's “preferential trade treatment”.

“It will make industry less competitive but I am sure the government of India will engage in dialogue to make sure this is not withdrawn in case of India… I am sure there will be dialogue and back channel discussions,” Sandip Somany, president, Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) told reporters after meeting finance minister, Arun Jaitley.

Somany had met the union minister to put forward the “agenda for the new government”.

Trump had called India a “high tariff nation” post which he decided not to extend trade benefits to India, called under Generalised System of Preference (GSP), which provided duty-free entry to Indian goods worth $5.6 billion.

According to government officials, the impact of Trump’s move may not be “significant”.

“Our assessment is there won't be significant impact on exports and, no significant edge to competitors,” Anup Wadhawan, secretary, ministry of commerce said adding that the tariffs that India imposes are "very consistent with World Trade Organization-bound rates".

He said that the benefit to the US would be to the tune of $ 190 million with respect to the total volume of trade. Raw materials and intermediary goods across various sectors, including organic chemicals are the sectors that might feel pressure, he said.

"In April 2018, the US initiated a review of our GSP benefits, mainly on two industries... medical devices and dairy. But then the US authorities added other issues such as market access, relaxation of various procedural requirements, testing requirements etc. So it became a fairly broad-based review covering a large number of trade issues," the ministry said in a statement.

Wadawan said that the trade talks with the US will continue and “everything was on the table”.